Fourth day of the U.S. House speaker fight occurs amid antebellum-era dysfunction.

On Friday, the fourth day of Republican Kevin McCarthy’s tumultuous campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives began, with a level of congressional dysfunction not seen since before the American Civil War.

At noon, the House was to reconvene as lawmakers discussed a potential agreement behind closed doors. McCarthy’s supporters hoped this would end the impasse and allow McCarthy to finally win after 11 failed floor votes since Tuesday.

‘We’re making some progress. There are members speaking. We’ll see, but I believe there is some movement ‘McCarthy said to the press.

The number of failed votes for speaker this week—11—was the highest since the late 1850s. McCarthy, however, rejected the idea that if he were to be successful, it would make him a weak leader. He laughed, ‘I guess I like to write history’.

The California Republican is dealing with a party schism between the 20 staunchly conservative House Republicans who continue to oppose him and the overwhelming majority of Republicans who support him.