Germany and the US to send armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine

The White House said on Thursday that Germany and the US have decided to send armoured combat vehicles to Ukraine. Following a conversation between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the decision was reached at a joint German-American discussion.

According to Al Jazeera, this comes after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urgently requested an upgrade in weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion. While the US has agreed to send Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine, Germany is sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles and will accompany the US in sending a Patriot missile battery to Kyiv.

‘In late December, the United States announced its donation of a Patriot air defence missile battery to Ukraine. Germany will join the United States in supplying an additional Patriot air defence battery to Ukraine,’ the statement read.

According to a report by Reuters, the US planned on sending about 50 Bradleys built by BAE Systems Plc to Ukraine. The German government, however, did not state when or how many Marder APCs will be delivered, but added that the country will also train the Ukraine forces to operate them.