Guv’s removal as chancellor: Legal advisor requests Khan to refer the measure to President

Gopakumaran Nair, the legal adviser for Raj Bhavan, has recommended Governor Arif Muhammed Khan to send the President the bill to oust the governor as chancellor of the state universities.

Khan has reportedly been urged not to make decisions regarding the Governor on his own.

The decision will be postponed if the measure is sent to the President. Due to this, the government’s attempt to have the governor resign from his position as chancellor might not succeed right away.

Khan suggested such a course of action on Thursday, saying that ‘authorities superior’ to him should decide on the legislation.

At a press conference outside of an event in the state capital, Khan stated that running universities was not his responsibility. ‘I’m not in charge of running the universities. The Vice-Chancellors will manage the universities. The Chancellor’s role is to uphold the universities’ independence. guarantee that there is no interference at the universities,’ he added.

All bills voted by the Assembly in December have been signed by the Governor, with the exception of the one relating to the nomination of the Chancellor.