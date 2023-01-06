Highly anticipated movies to watch in 2023

Sanaa

In the social drama Sanaa, we follow an independent and ambitious girl who is engaged in an internal conflict that has its roots in unresolved trauma. Along with Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania playing important roles, Radhika Madan plays the protagonist in the movie.

The Rapist

The Rapist is a social drama that hits hard. The protagonist of the narrative is a rape survivor battling social stereotypes while becoming pregnant. The 26th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) saw the world debut of this heartbreaking movie, which took home the Kim Jiseok Award.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

The most recent work by Anurag Kashyap and Amit Trivedi, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, is a romantic musical with a dual setting. Alaya F and debutante Karan Mehta are the stars of the film. The film was recently presented at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square.

Akelli

Akelli stars Nushrat Bharucha in the lead. Akelli is a story about a middle-class girl named Jyoti. The story revolves around how she manages to deal with her financial issues and how she tackles the obstacles in her daily life.

Guns & Gulaabs

Directed by Raj & DK, Guns & Gulaabs is a comedy crime-thriller. Starring Rajkummar Rao with Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah and Adarsh Gourav, the film showcases the charm of the 90s and the misfits whose lives land them in a world of crime.