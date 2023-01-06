Kerala’s voter list cleaned up; 5.69 lakh names removed.

In the final voter list for the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections, there are 5.69 lakh fewer voters in Kerala. This is the first electoral list to be released following the start of a drive to gather Aadhaar information and eliminate duplicate entries.

The voter list that was published in January 2022 included 2,73,65,345 people. The total number of voters is 2,67,95,581 according to the updated list released on Thursday after duplicates and the names of people who moved or passed away were removed.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay M. Kaul claimed that the removal of more than 5 lakh people was evidence that the voter list had been cleaned up. The voters’ list is accessible through taluk offices, the website (www.ceo.kerala.gov.in), and with the booth-level officers.

Ramesh Chennithala, the head of the opposition at the time, made strong accusations of voter list preparation fraud in the lead-up to the state elections in 2021. In more than 130 constituencies in Kerala, he claimed, voter IDs were being duplicated at an alarming rate. Subsequently, the State Election Commission had mandated a review of the contested entries.

‘A single voter’s name has shown four to five times on the voters list for the same constituency. The majority of the time, the fraud was carried out at the same address and using the same name. We discovered slight modifications to the addresses and images in certain places’ Chennithala had made a claim.