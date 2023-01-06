Kolkata: a patient was sexually assaulted in the operating theatre of a private hospital.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old lady was allegedly assaulted by a medical employee while she was partially unconscious in the operating room of a super specialty hospital in Kolkata. She has made a police complaint at Phoolbagan.

The patient, who had been admitted for gallbladder surgery, claimed that at around 9 a.m. on Thursday, she was moved to the operating room and given anaesthesia. The procedure was completed by 11 am, the woman claimed, adding that she felt someone touch her intimate areas as she was still partially aware.

‘Someone groped me while standing to my right. I was in such physical discomfort. I became aware that I was being touched as I began to slowly regain consciousness. Due to the anaesthetic, I was able to feel everything, but I was unable to stop him or move. When I finally opened my eyes, I could see marks on my body’ explained the woman.

She claims that no female staff member was there when the offence was committed. ‘I’m not sure what happened to me in the operating room, but there are apparent groping marks on my right chest,’ she continued.

The patient herself submitted a formal complaint on Friday to the Phoolbagan police station.

The Kolkata Police have opened an investigation into the alleged molestation based on her report. The complainant underwent a medical examination as well.

DCP Priyobrato Roy said, ‘The woman has made a very serious accusation. A 354 IPC section charge has been filed against an unidentified accuser. We have given the situation our full attention.’