Minister VN Vasavan calls Indrans ‘pride of Kerala’; No issues with minister, says actor

Kottayam: Kerala Minister for Cooperation VN Vasavan shared the stage with actor Indrans for the first time after the controversy over the former body shaming the latter. They had warm exchanges at an event at a private school in Pambady.

Vasavan had said that the Congress party, which was once as tall as Amitabh Bachchan, has now become like actor Indrans. The comments made in the Assembly drew criticism. Vasavan on Friday said Indrans is the pride of Kerala. Minister handed over a memento of the school to Indrans.

Indrans said he had no issues with the minister. He also said that the older generations may not be as politically correct as the younger ones all the time. These are moments for us to learn, he added.