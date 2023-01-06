Mohanlal to play cameo in Rajni’s Jailer

On January 8 and 9, Mohanlal and superstar Rajinikanth will work on Jailer, primarily in Chennai. The Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar is in charge of the new Sun Pictures venture.

In this film, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar also plays a significant role. The lead actress in this movie is Tamannaah, while Anirudh works on the music.

As soon as Mohanlal and Rajini followers learned of this news, they immediately began sharing their joy on social media. Fans predicted that this movie would likely help Mohanlal’s career this year because 2022 wasn’t the best year for him.

Lalletan, as he is affectionately known by fans, makes a cameo appearance in Sun Pictures’ Jailer.

According to the reports, Chennai will be the location of the production.

Fans are more enthusiastic about the fact that the action comedy Jailer is bringing together legendary actors from the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema industries.