Prince Harry acknowledges killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan

According to a soon-to-be-published autobiography, Prince Harry has admitted to killing 25 people while operating an Apache chopper in Afghanistan, according to British media on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex performed two tours of service in combat with the Taliban, first in 2007–2008 as a forward air controller ordering airstrikes and then in 2012–2013 as an attack helicopter pilot.

He claimed that he flew six missions as a pilot, which resulted in his ‘taking human life,’ in the book ‘Spare,’ which is set to be released next week, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eliminating the targets, according to him, was like removing ‘chess pieces’ from a board, and he claimed that he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so.

Harry served for 10 years in the British Army, rising to the rank of captain, and has described his time in the military as his formative years.

His first tour was conducted under a strict news blackout for security reasons, which was agreed upon by British media outlets. He was forced to return home when a foreign publication broke the embargo.

He has never publicly discussed how many Taliban he killed.