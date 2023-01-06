Re-entry visas and residency renewal fees in Saudi Arabia are now two folds!

The Saudi Arabian government has approved a change that would double the costs for exit/re-entry visas and the renewal of iqama (residency permits) for expats living outside of the country. In accordance with the law’s change, domestic employees and dependents of expatriates may renew their Iqama online through the Interior Ministry’s computerised site for a sum that is double what it would be if they were within the nation.

The residency permit issued by the Saudi Arabian monarchy to qualified foreign workers who enter the nation on an employment visa is known as an iqama. For a single trip of up to two months, the exit/re-entry visa costs 200 Saudi Riyals (approximately 4,400 rupees). If the expatriate is already within the kingdom, an additional 100 Saudi Riyals (about 2,200 rupees) are charged for each subsequent month.

The Saudi Arabia government has increased the fee for expatriates seeking a visa to work in the country. If an employee travels multiple times over three months, the fee has been updated to SAR500 (around Rs 10,993). The fee would double each additional month if the expatriate is outside Saudi Arabia and if the iqama is still valid.

Saudi Arabia has been working to expand its private sector in an effort to diversify its heavily reliant on oil economy. Only competent professionals may apply for a Saudi work visa; potential applicants must pass written and practical exams. The program’s trial phase will begin in New Delhi and Mumbai and will also include technicians for refrigeration and air conditioning as well as car electricians.