Security operations: the Pakistani Army killed 11 militants in South Waziristan

In an intelligence-based operation on Thursday to stop the country’s escalating militancy, the security forces in South Waziristan, Pakistan military, killed 11 militants.

The security forces successfully ‘foiled a high-profile terrorist activity’ while carrying out the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general region, informed Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR), the country’s military’s media wing.

Along with the two suicide bombers and the local terrorist commander Hafiz Ullah, the forces killed 11 terrorists and collected a sizable quantity of weapons and ammunition.

The ISPR stated that the terrorists who were slain ‘remain actively engaged in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of police in South Waziristan district.’

The reports claim that, the outlawed organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan has increased its militant operations recently after breaking the truce in November of last year.

As a result of Islamabad’s accusations that the Taliban were allowing their territory to be used to harbour terrorism against Pakistan, ties between Pakistan and the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are similarly tense.

The Dawn reporter that, the ISPR claimed that the militants had continued to be ‘actively involved in terrorist actions against security personnel and death of innocent persons.’