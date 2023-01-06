Taylor Swift’s cat becomes the third richest pet in the world with a fortune close to $100 million

Pop star Taylor Swift has an undeniable appeal among youngsters and even adults who grew up listening to her songs. She is one of the wealthiest singers in the world with a whooping $450 million in net worth. She is also among the best-selling singers of all time with eleven Grammys.

Her pet has benefited from all of her achievements, whether it has been financial or otherwise. She is a Scottish Fold cat with the name Olivia Benson, named after Mariska Hargitay’s lead character on the TV show ‘Law & Order.’ She frequently appears in Taylor Swift’s music videos, TV commercials, and even has her own line of merchandise.

As a result, the feline is the third richest pet in the world with a fortune close to $100 million ($97 million to be precise). And that’s all in ‘Today’s WTF fact’.

A site called allaboutcats.com has released a list of the richest pets in the world and Olivia sits pretty at the third position. Her entry on the site describes her as ‘the best friend and companion of artist Taylor Swift, who asks the question: is Instagram celebrity really the most profitable profession for your pet?

With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.