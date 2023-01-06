Two brothers were detained in Warangal, Telangana, for repeatedly raping a minor girl.

In Warangal, Telangana, two brothers were detained after being accused of repeatedly raping a minor girl. The incident happened near Mills Colony, and it was found on Wednesday.

After the incident involving a little girl being repeatedly raped by two brothers in the Mills Colony neighbourhood of Warangal came to light, tensions were high. The accused, who are of ages 27 and 22, come from a minority population, claim the police. The 15-year-old girl, who is from a village in British Columbia, was previously raped multiple times, said the officials.

Activists from the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protested and demanded that the accusers face harsh punishment. Also allegedly vandalised during the rally was to the accused’s home.

On Wednesday evening, the victim’s family members reported the incident to the police. Police officers looked into the complaint right away, and by Thursday afternoon, they had taken the accused into custody.

Both of the defendants were lodged in jail in accordance with the pertinent POCSO Act Sections.