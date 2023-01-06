Ukraine invites Japanese PM Kishida for visit

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, has been invited to visit Ukraine, according to the government’s top spokesman on Friday.

The invitation was extended to Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno at a regular news conference.

‘As this year’s G7 chair, Japan stands with the citizens of Ukraine… and takes appropriate steps,’ Matsuno said, referring to the Group of Seven (G7) nations.

Kishida is scheduled to visit G7 member countries including France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States next week, as part of a key diplomatic tour before Japan hosts the annual G7 summit in Hiroshima in May.