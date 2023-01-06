Ukraine rejects truce order of Russia, recieves American and German armoured vehicles

Russia unilaterally ordered a 36-hour ceasefire beginning on Friday. Ukraine dismissed the order as a ruse, and the presidents of the United States and Germany announced they were sending armoured fighting vehicles to support the Kyiv government.

About 50 Bradley Fighting Vehicles are anticipated to be included in the U.S. weapons package, which will be announced on Friday, as part of security assistance worth about $2.8 billion, according to U.S. officials.

According to U.S. President Joe Biden, ‘the war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now. We must exert every effort to support Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression.’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice President Joe Biden announced jointly on Thursday that Germany would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

According to the report, both nations agreed to train Ukrainian soldiers on their use. Germany would also give Ukraine a Patriot air defence battery. Ukraine has fought successfully against Russian forces since their invasion in February of last year, but they have requested more powerful weapons from their allies.