West Bengal to serve chicken, fruits in midday meals for 4 months prior to panchayat elections

For a period of four months beginning in January, the West Bengal government has decided to serve chicken and seasonal fruits in mid-day meals in schools. An argument between the Trinamool Congress, in power, and the BJP, in opposition, has been sparked by the development, which occurs before panchayat elections in 2023.

Under PM Poshan, chicken and seasonal fruits will be served once a week in addition to the current midday meal of rice, potato, soyabean, and eggs to provide additional nutrition.

‘Additional nutrition will include egg/ chicken/ seasonal fruits which may be added with normal PM-POSHAN on a weekly basis for 4 months from January 23 to April 23. Extra cost for additional nutrition per week per student will be Rs 20,’ The education department of the state government issued the notification.

However, it’s unlikely that the provision of extra items will continue after April, a school department official told news outlet PTI. The extra nutrition scheme has been given a budget of Rs 371 crore.

Currently, schools serve rice, pulses, vegetables, beans, and eggs to students as part of their midday meals. According to the January 3 notification, each student will receive additional nutrition assistance once a week for 16 weeks at a cost of Rs 20.

The mid-day meal scheme, which is funded by a 60:40 cost-sharing arrangement between the state and the centre, benefits more than 1.16 crore students in state-run and government-aided schools.

An official told PTI that ‘the additional items will be served with immediate effect in every block on various days of the week.’