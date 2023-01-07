5G services from Reliance Jio is available In 72 cities: Full list

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio announced the launch of its 5G services in 4 more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this the total number of cities where users are access Jio’s 5G reached 72.

Full list of cities /states where Jio 5G services are accessible:

Gujarat (all 33 districts)

Tirumala

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Guntur

Kochi

Ujjain

Gwalior

Jabalpur

Ludhiana

Siliguri

Delhi

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

Pune

Lucknow

Bhopal

Indore

Trivandrum

Mysuru

Nashik

Aurangabad

Chandigarh

Mohali

Panchkula

Zirakpur

Kharar

Derabassi

Bhubaneswar

Cuttack

Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.