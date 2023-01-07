5G services from Reliance Jio is available In 72 cities: Full list

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio announced the launch of its 5G services in 4 more cities—Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri. With this the total number of cities where users are access Jio’s 5G reached 72.
Full list of cities /states where Jio 5G services are accessible:
Gujarat (all 33 districts)
Tirumala
Vijayawada
Vishakhapatnam
Guntur
Kochi
Ujjain
Gwalior
Jabalpur
Ludhiana
Siliguri
Delhi
Mumbai
Varanasi
Kolkata
Bengaluru
Hyderabad
Gurugram
Noida
Ghaziabad
Faridabad
Pune
Lucknow
Bhopal
Indore
Trivandrum
Mysuru
Nashik
Aurangabad
Chandigarh
Mohali
Panchkula
Zirakpur
Kharar
Derabassi
Bhubaneswar
Cuttack
Reliance Jio Infocomm, , is an Indian telecommunications company and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms, headquartered in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.
5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.
