Air India staff summoned by Delhi Police following peeing incident: Report

The crew members of Air India, including the pilot and co-pilot, who were on board the New York-Delhi flight where a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger while intoxicated were summoned by the Delhi Police on Friday. According to news agency PTI, the airline staff has been asked to appear at the airport’s deputy commissioner of police office at 10:30 today.

The Air India employees were given a summons for Friday, but they failed to show up, so new summonses were given.

On November 26 of last year, the accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly peed on a senior citizen in her 70s while drunk in the business class of an Air India flight. To find Mishra, the police have assembled a number of teams.

An American multinational financial services company with its headquarters in California employed Shankar Mishra as its vice president for its India division. He was fired by his employer after the incident came to light.

The woman described her traumatic experience and accused the Air India crew of being ‘deeply unprofessional’ and passive in their handling of a ‘very sensitive and traumatic situation.’

The woman claimed that despite her unwillingness, she was compelled to approach the accused and negotiate with him.