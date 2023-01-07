Asif Maqbool Dar, Hizbul member, labelled ‘terrorist’ by centre under UAPA

The Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen member Dr. Asif Maqbool Dar was labelled a terrorist on Saturday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in accordance with the 1967 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Dar, who is from Jammu and Kashmir, is based in Saudi Arabia right now.

The MHA had earlier on Friday designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The primary perpetrator in the murder of Rajni Bala, a Dogra Hindu woman and government teacher, was Arbaz Ahmad Mir. In May of last year, she was shot dead in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a front for the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), was also outlawed by the central government as a result of its participation in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere, according to PTI.

The PAFF had been regularly issuing threats to security personnel, political figures, and citizens working in Jammu and Kashmir from other states, according to a notification from the ministry.