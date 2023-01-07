Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold surged sharply in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal again crossed Rs 41,000 mark in the market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 41,040, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal surged a loss of Rs 320 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures at Rs 55,730 per 10 gram. The precious metal logged 1.38% weekly gain.

In international market, gold prices surged around 2.36% in the week and closed at $1,865 per ounce levels .Spot gold held its ground at $1,833.36 per ounce. For the week so far, it is up about 0.5%. U.S. gold futures inched 0.2% lower at $1,837.40. Among other precious metals, silver held steady at $23.22, while platinum lost 0.2% to $1,056.16 and palladium fell 0.4% to $1,737.59.