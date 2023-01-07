Dubai authority announces road closure

Dubai: The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai have announced the closure of certain key roads in Dubai on Sunday, January 8. The road closure was announced due to Elite Men’s Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship.
RTA informed that the following roads will be affected for a duration of 10-15 minutes:
Jumeirah Street
Infinity Bridge
Al. Khaleej Street
2nd December Street
2nd Zaa’beel Street
Al Mustaqbal St. (with the Future of Museum Roundabout)
Al Meydan Street
Manama Street
Expo Street
Lehbab Road
Al Qudra Street
Al Boursa Street
Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan At Nahyan Street
Also Read: Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this country
The Elite Men’s Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship will be taking place from 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm. It urged all drivers to use alternate routes.
Post Your Comments