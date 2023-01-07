Dubai authority announces road closure

Dubai: The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai have announced the closure of certain key roads in Dubai on Sunday, January 8. The road closure was announced due to Elite Men’s Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship.

RTA informed that the following roads will be affected for a duration of 10-15 minutes:

Jumeirah Street

Infinity Bridge

Al. Khaleej Street

2nd December Street

2nd Zaa’beel Street

Al Mustaqbal St. (with the Future of Museum Roundabout)

Al Meydan Street

Manama Street

Expo Street

Lehbab Road

Al Qudra Street

Al Boursa Street

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan At Nahyan Street

Also Read: Etihad Airways to increase frequency of flights to this country

The Elite Men’s Race in Al Salam Cycling Championship will be taking place from 1:30 pm until 6:00 pm. It urged all drivers to use alternate routes.