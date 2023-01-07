Four people arrested in Uzbekistan for Indian cough syrup deaths

The Uzbek state security service announced on Friday that four people had been detained as part of an investigation into the deaths of 19 children who ingested cough syrup produced by the Indian pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech.

According to the report, two of the detained were senior staff members of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines who allegedly cheated during the testing of the Doc-1 Max cough syrup.

There were two more executives working for the Marion Biotech drug importer Quramax Medikal.