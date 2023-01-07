Greeshma started the juice challenge after 10 months of planning, says charging sheet for the Parassala murder.

Kerala Police filed charging sheet for the infamous Sharon Raj murder case, which was reported from Parassala.

Greeshma, the primary suspect in the case and Sharon’s lover, allegedly carried out the murder after 10 months of preparation. Before Sharon was killed, she had made five attempts to kill him.

Greeshma decided to take the ‘juice challenge’ after finding out about it on Google. The charging sheet also states that it was a fraud to claim that the husband will pass away because of her horoscope.

Greeshma had challenged Sharon to drink as much juice as she could in an effort to slowly poison him after lacing it, as was previously stated.

The authorities were able to recover over a thousand digital records from Sharon and Greeshma over the course of two years, including chats, deleted images, and audio files.

According to the charge sheet, Greeshma’s uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair and mother Sindhu each participated equally in the crime.

Next week, the Court will get the charge sheet that was created by the police team under the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police A J Johnson. 73 days after the murder, it has been prepared.

The drink Greeshma offered Sharon Raj on October 14 allegedly contained juice and an ayurvedic combination, and as a result, Sharon Raj had to be hospitalised and his condition deteriorated. On October 25, Sharon passed away.

Greeshma’s statement to the police says, she poisoned him since he wasn’t ready to end their relationship.

Sharon was a native of the village of Mooryankara in the Parassala district of Kerala.