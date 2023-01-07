‘Humans, not chess pieces’: Taliban accuse Prince Harry over Afghan killings!

The Taliban criticised the British royal for saying that he murdered 25 people after Prince Harry made statements about his military service in Afghanistan. Regarding his relationships with his father and brother, Prince William and King Charles III of Britain, Harry makes a number of shocking assertions in his biography.

According to reports in the British media, Harry disclosed the precise number of people he killed during his two tours of duty in his memoir, which will be published next week. In his book ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex allegedly wrote: ‘My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me’. He said that it was similar to removing ‘chess pieces’ off a board.

Senior Taliban commander Anas Haqqani replied to his remarks by saying, ‘Mr. Harry! The people you slaughtered weren’t chess pieces; they were people’. Haqqani tweeted another criticism of Harry, accusing him of committing ‘war crimes’ and saying that the Afghans he murdered had families. He said: ‘The truth is what you’ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that ‘game’.

By referencing the 9/11 events in the United States, Harry also used his book to defend his atrocities in Afghanistan. He mentioned talking to the 9/11 victims’ families. During his ten years in the British military, the British monarch served. Captain is now what he attained. Against the Taliban, he served two tours of service. First, he directed airstrikes in 2007 and 2008 as a forward air controller. Then, in 2012 and 2013, he piloted an attack helicopter.

Harry’s remarks are ‘damaging’

Harry’s words on murdering Taliban were deemed ‘harmful’ by a former British Army soldier. Prince Harry put himself and the United Kingdom at risk, according to Colonel Richard Kemp, a former infantry battalion commander in the British Army who served in Afghanistan. While comrades may talk about these numbers in private, Col. Kemp stated that army officials find it offensive to bring them up in public.