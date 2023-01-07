In Bihar ‘Gazwa-e-Hind’ case, NIA filed chargesheet

An official said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against an accused in the ‘Gazwa-e-Hind’ case.

According to a federal agency spokesperson, the chargesheet was submitted against Marghoob Ahmad Danish, also known as ‘Tahir Ahmed,’ a Phulwarisharif resident, in the NIA special court in the case involving the radicalization of impressionable youth on various social media platforms for the purpose of committing violent terrorist acts.

The case was re-registered by the NIA eight days after it was initially registered on July 14 of last year at the Phulwarisharif police station. According to the spokesperson, investigations have shown that Danish was the administrator of the WhatsApp group ‘Ghazwa E Hind,’ which was founded by a Pakistani national named Zain. Danish had added numerous individuals from India as well as from other nations, including Pakistan and Yemen, with the goal of radicalising them and forming them into sleeper cells for engaging in terrorism.

‘Danish had created the said ‘Ghazwa E Hind’ group on different social media platforms viz WhatsApp, Telegram, and Bip Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’ and had added Bangladeshi nationals,’ the spokesperson said.

According to the official, Danish was charged under several sections of both the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.