Iran claims to have prevented a cyberattack on the central bank

According to the country’s telecommunications infrastructure company, Iran has prevented a cyberattack on its central bank.

In an effort to support anti-government demonstrations and circumvent internet censorship in Iran, Anonymous and other international hacking groups threatened to conduct cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in October.

The Infrastructure Communications Company’s Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi claimed that a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack was launched against the central bank on Thursday night, according to the official IRNA news agency.