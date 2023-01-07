Iranian Sunni cleric claims torturing protesters is against Islam

As weekly protests in the southeast of the country continued, a prominent dissident Iranian Sunni cleric condemned as un-Islamic Iran’s alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters.

A celebrity chef and a well-known journalist were both detained as part of the authorities’ ongoing crackdown after widespread protests.

Friday protest marches against the government have been held in the province of Sistan-Baluchistan in the southeast of the country since a young Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the morality police for breaking a strict dress code for women passed away in custody on September 16.