Pilots of American Airlines express concerns over new cockpit protocols

Concerns about the new cockpit protocols being implemented by American Airlines (AAL.O) without sufficient training have been raised by the union that represents the airline’s 15,000 pilots.

According to the union, the carrier implemented new protocols for cockpit communications on Tuesday during crucial events like low visibility landings.

The Allied Pilots Association (APA) stated in a post on Monday that ‘the operational changes that management is attempting to implement without fulsome training alters how pilots communicate, coordinate, and execute flight safety duties at some of the most high-threat times of flight.’