Police detain a man for impersonating the grievance cell secretary for WB CM.

A 21-year-old guy was detained in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, for posing as the secretary of Mamata Banerjee’s complaints cell on Facebook and misleading users.

Mathura resident Bilal created a Facebook account under the guise of IAS officer PB Salim, and he frequently requested financial transfers via Google Pay from his victims.

The Chief Minister’s Office’s OSD & Secretary, the Public Grievances Cell’s Chairman, the West Bengal Minorities and State Development and Finance Corporation’s Chairman are all positions held by PB Salim. He is also the Chairman of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Limited.

The IAS officer said in his complaint that an unidentified criminal had made a bogus Facebook ID using his name and his photo. The allegation states, the ID began conversing with the IAS officer’s friends and began requesting money from them. Additionally, the fraudster gave a Google Pay account for money transfers.

The offender was detained by the Bidhannagar Police during the inquiry based on electronic records and documents that were gathered. He was also arrested in connection with the false Facebook account he used on his cellphone.