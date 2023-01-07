The first multi-level underpass in Kolkata will soon open in New Town

At the Biswa-Bangla gate in New Town, Kolkata’s first multi-tier underpass will soon be accessible. The underpass’ development began in July 2022, and it is now only partially open to traffic and pedestrians. The traffic in New Town, Rajarhat, and the airport will be made easier with this underpass. By this month, the underpass will be available for business.

Cars and two-wheelers travelling directly from the Salt Lake and Karunamayee side to the Nazrul tirtha and Unitech side, as well as the opposite, will use the upper tier of the underpass. The second level of the underpass, which would solely accommodate pedestrians, has reportedly been built just 8 metres below the first level.

From the top layer, the four-wheelers, small cars, and two-wheelers will descend, and from the bottom tier, pedestrians will cross. In addition to them, buses and large trucks will continue to be removed from the main road as usual.

The four-lane underpass, which will cross the Biswa Bangla Sarani right below the Biswa Bangla gate in New Town, will be roughly 7 metres wide and 320 metres long. The construction of this underpass will run about Rs 68 crores.

It’s the city of Kolkata’s first underground car tunnel, located beneath Biswa Bangla Gate on Main Arterial Road. According to sources, it will open this month. To facilitate quick traffic flow in the Airport, Salt Lake, Rajarhat, and Newtown sectors, this is the first phase of the integrated project newtown-airport underpass. It will be good for individuals to divide the traffic if they keep the airport way in mind.