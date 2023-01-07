Urination incident: Delhi Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14 days judicial custody

New Delhi: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Saturday sent accused Shankar Mishra, who had allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year, to 14 days judicial custody. The Delhi Police had sought three days of police custody of Shankar Mishra.

Advocate Manu Sharma appearing for Shankar Mishra submitted that in the FIR only one non-bailable offence is mentioned, others are bailable offences. Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika recorded the submission made by Police that Shankar Mishra has been non-cooperative. It further recorded that the same court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. ‘Accused Shankar Mishra’s mobile phone was traced and he was located in Bengaluru. He could not even be traced at his workplace. The entire material points out that he was deliberately not joining the probe’, noted the Delhi Court.

Meanwhile, accused Shankar Mishra’s lawyer moved a bail plea in Delhi’s Patiala Court. The plea will be heard on January 11. Before taking to the Patiala House Court in Delhi, the accused was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for a medical examination. He was arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru last night.

Notably, the Delhi Police has so far recorded the statements of three crew members of Air India today in connection with the case. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year. The accused was arrested by the Delhi Police today from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi, police said. Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra. ‘Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them’, the company said in a statement. The company’s statement came after Delhi Police reached out to Wells Fargo to cooperate with investigations against accused Mishra.

Meanwhile, after facing backlash, Air India has issued show cause notices to four of its cabin crew and one pilot and de-rostered them pending investigations. On Friday, Air India chief executive officer (CEO) Campbell Wilson also asked the airline staff to report any instances of ‘any improper behaviour on board to authorities at the earliest even if the matter appears to be resolved’. In a letter to Air India employees, the CEO stated that timely action is necessary against those who don’t follow the flight rules. He reiterated the importance of reporting untoward incidents onboard flights to authorities, even if the crew believes it has been resolved.