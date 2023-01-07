Western Australia experiences devastating flood emergency

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated on Saturday that his country was prepared to offer residents of Western Australia state whatever assistance they required as unprecedented flooding cut off remote communities there.

Ellie, a severe weather system and former tropical cyclone that dumped a lot of rain on the vast Kimberley this week, is blamed for the crisis in the region, which is almost three times the size of the United Kingdom.

Fitzroy Crossing, a town of about 1,300 people, was among the worst-hit areas. Due to the flooding, which authorities have described as the worst in the state’s history, supplies were being airlifted into the town.

With regard to the crisis in the sparsely populated region, which also includes the tourist destination of Broome, Albanese claimed that his Labor government was ‘working constructively’ with the Western Australian government.

In Victoria state’s city of Geelong, Albanese told reporters: ‘These floods are having a devastating impact; many of these communities… are communities that do it tough, and the resources simply aren’t there on the ground.’