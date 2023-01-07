Zelenskiy asserts that Ukraine needs American Bradley vehicles

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a U.S. commitment to provide Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs.

Zelenskiy claimed that the official announcement proved that his recent trip to Washington, D.C., had yielded tangible results. The weapons are a component of a brand-new $3 billion American aid programme for Ukraine that will be unveiled later on Friday.

Zelenskiy thanked U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress and said, ‘For the first time we will receive Bradley armoured vehicles – this is exactly what is needed.’

Zelenskiy thanked Germany for sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles and a Patriot air defence system. Zelenskiy has been pressuring allies relentlessly to send more weapons.

As a result, he said, ‘there are now more air defence systems, armoured vehicles, western tanks, which is a first, more cannons and shells… and all this means more protection for Ukrainians and all of Europe against any kind of Russian terror.’