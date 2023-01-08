Air in India’s capital city Delhi faces spike in the lung cancer-causing pollutant PM 2.5

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi, the capital of India, has once again dropped, and the city is once again inhaling dirty air. In the meantime, levels of the cancer-causing pollutant PM 2.5 have increased. Chronic respiratory disease is brought on by it penetrating the lungs. According to the World Health Organization, Delhi’s air contains over 100 times more PM 2.5 than is considered safe.

The air quality in Delhi continues to be poor despite the steps taken by the city’s administration to monitor pollution levels. According to forecasts, Delhi’s air quality would certainly deteriorate, therefore authorities have added more limitations.

The officials at the Met office in Delhi said the double whammy of a poor air quality and ongoing severe cold wave will only add to the woes and Delhi’s air quality will hover in the ‘very poor’ category over the next three to four days.

As per the Centre’s air quality panel, CAQM, the air quality in the dark red zones of Delhi will plunge in the upcoming days. Moreover, dense fog, calm winds, and low temperatures will accompany inferior air quality.