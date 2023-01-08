Air India suspends the crew over handling of unruly passenger on flight

In order to conduct an investigation into how one unruly passenger was handled on a flight from New York to Delhi in November, Air India has issued a show cause notice, de-rostered one pilot, and fired four members of the cabin crew.

An incident on a flight on November 26 in which a male passenger, who appeared to be intoxicated, urinated on a female co-passenger, drew criticism from India’s aviation regulator.

On a flight from Paris to Delhi last month, a second similar incident took place.

Air India’s CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson said in a statement on Saturday that the company ‘acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground, and is committed to taking action.’

According to Wilson, Air India has started a number of initiatives to enhance its response to these incidents, including a review of airline procedures and reporting guidelines.