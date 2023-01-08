An emirate in UAE announces closure of all parks

Sharjah: All parks in Sharjah city will be temporarily closed due to unstable weather conditions. Sharjah Municipality announced this. The civic authority announced that parks will be open again to the public after the end of unstable weather.

Authorities had closed a number of roads to the city of Khor Fakkan due to heavy rain. Sharjah police announced that roads to the top mountain-side tourist attraction Al Suhub Rest House, as well as Al Rabi Tower were also closed.

The Ministry of Interior advised drivers to drive carefully and stay away from mountains, valleys, and streams of water.