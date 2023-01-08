Anjushree did not die of food poisoning: Reveals preliminary Post-mortem report

Thiruvananthapuram: The preliminary post-mortem report reveals that the death of Kasaragod college student Anjushree was not due to food poisoning. Further, the presence of poison was found in her body. Anjushree Parvathy, the young woman from Perumbala, died on Saturday morning allegedly after eating the delicacy bought from a local hotel.

However, her post-mortem report implies otherwise, with preliminary findings concluding that the cause of death was cardiac arrest due to an infection in the internal organs. Earlier, several allegations were raised linking Anjushree’s death to food poisoning. The preliminary findings in her post-mortem and the report prepared by the Food Safety Department have now come out.

Though the post-mortem report is not officially released, the doctor who conducted the procedure concluded that Anjushree’s death was due to cardiac arrest due to infection affecting internal organs. A detailed post-mortem report needs to be released after chemical examination and other factors to clarify the cause of the infection that led to cardiac arrest. The latest development comes in the wake of a preliminary post-mortem report that found damages to the liver and traces of another poison in the system.

Kasaragod district police chief, Vaibhav Saxena, told mediapersons on Sunday that their assumptions match the doctor’s findings. ‘A part of the liver was damaged, the presence of any other kind of poison needs to be further probed in a chemical examination. We have sent the viscera sample for examination’, Vaibhav Saxena said. The post-mortem had revealed that the 19-year-old had developed jaundice. Earlier, the DMO had said septicemia or the poisoning of blood by bacteria, had triggered multiple organ dysfunction syndrom.

Anjushree, a resident of Thakaklayi village at Chemnad in the district had eaten non-vegetarian food ordered from Al Romansiah Restaurant at Adkathbail in the town on December 31. She and a cousin were taken ill the next day and despite hospitalisation her condition worsened on January 5. She collapsed the next day and died on the morning of January 7. They had ordered a full-chicken manthi, one full chicken 65, mayonnaise and salad.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department had conducted a preliminary investigation into the incident and submitted a report before the Food Safety Commissioner. Interestingly, the report did not mention the cause of death as food poisoning. Further, the officials also conducted a detailed inspection of the hotel. 120 customers purchased ‘Kuzhi Mandi’ from the same hotel on the day Anjushree bought the same. But none of them had any symptoms of food poisoning, the report mentions. The report also dismisses the presence of the unhygienic condition in the hotel.

Anjushree showed various ailments four or five days after she bought Kuzhi Mandi. Therefore, it was not possible to collect a sample of the food. The preliminary report also suggested a detailed investigation in this regard. It is concluded in the post-mortem report that she died due to cardiac arrest as a result of an infection of internal organs.