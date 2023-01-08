Britain generated record amount of wind energy in 2022, says National Grid

Despite the fact that gas-fired power plants remained the country’s largest source of electricity in 2022, wind farms in Britain contributed a record 26.8% of the nation’s electricity, according to data released on Friday by National Grid.

Britain has set a goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, which will call for a significant increase in the production of renewable energy sources like wind and solar.

The data showed that more wind projects went online in 2018, increasing the proportion of wind power in Britain’s electricity mix from 21.8% in 2021.

In August 2022, Hornsea 2, the largest offshore wind farm in the world, went into full operation off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea.

Around 1.4 million homes can be powered by the electricity produced by the wind farm.

According to the data, gas-fired power plants in Britain generated 38.5% of the nation’s electricity in 2018, an increase from 37.8% in 2021.