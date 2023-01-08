Canadian PM Justin Trudeau urges Alberta to make contributions to carbon-capture incentives

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, urged Alberta’s government on Friday to use its budget surplus to support tax credits that are intended to scale up carbon capture and storage and reduce emissions.

The Inflation Reduction Act, passed by the United States last year, included significant tax credits to encourage the development of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) there. As a result, the Canadian oil and gas industry has been pushing for an increase over what was anticipated in the April federal budget.

‘Alberta has been reluctant to invest in anything having to do with climate change for a while now. However, one of those tangible things is CCUS,’ in an interview with Reuters, Trudeau stated.

In his first media appearance of 2023, he stated, ‘I think there’s a role for provinces with surpluses, with the capacity to be investing in their future and their workers future.’

The remarks come in response to an exclusive report by Reuters from October that cited sources claiming that the federal government and the government of Alberta disagreed over who should pay to increase tax credits for carbon capture.