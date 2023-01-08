China’s ‘chun yun’, the largest annual migration in the world explained

Chun Yun is the name given to the 40-day period when millions of Chinese return home to celebrate the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, which is the largest yearly migration event in the world.

In China, this is the season for grand family gatherings. The holiday season, known as ‘Tet’ in Vietnam, ushers in a new year according to the old lunisolar calendar of China. It is now observed in other nations as well.

The period of ‘chun yun’ began on Saturday (January 7), as the country got ready for a significant rise in travellers and a rise in Covid-19 infections.

This year the public holiday of the Lunar New Year, which officially starts on January 21, will be the first to be held without any restrictions on domestic travel since 2020.

In the last month, China has gone through dramatic removal of zero-Covid policy after the government faced historic protest against the stringent policy which included restricted movement, frequent testing and mass lockdowns resulting in massive economic loss.