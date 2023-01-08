Cuban spy, Ana Belen Montes, freed from prison after 20 years

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons announced Friday that Ana Belen Montes, one of the highest-ranking American officials ever proven to have spied for Cuba, had been released from prison early. She had been imprisoned for more than 20 years.

After being accused of using her powerful position as a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) official to leak information, including the identities of some U.S. spies, to Havana, Montes, 65, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage in 2002.

She received a 25-year prison sentence at the age of 45.

Montes, a Puerto Rican-American citizen, joined the DIA in 1985 and rose quickly through the ranks to become the organization’s top Cuba analyst.

According to the prosecution, Montes used a short-wave radio to receive coded messages from Havana as strings of numbers, which she would then enter onto a laptop with decryption software to convert to text.