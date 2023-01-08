Duare Sarkar, government initiative in West Bengal, wins Digital India award

On Saturday in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu gave the seventh annual Digital India Awards their presentation.

The West Bengal government’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ programme received the platinum award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Digital India Awards, which were established by the Union Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology.

The honour was presented to Chandrima Bhattacharya in Delhi, who serves as the independent charge minister of finance for West Bengal.

The West Bengal government developed a model for providing various government services at the doorsteps of citizens through outreach programmes in every region of the state as part of the Duare Sarkar scheme. Up until December 2022, more than 72,000 camps had been set up, and nearly 91 lakh people had attended them to express their concerns.

President Droupadi Murmu spoke at the event and said that the Digital India Awards 2022 recognise, inspire, and motivate startups as well as government organisations to realise the goal of a digital India. The awards are merely one step in India’s transformation into a society where the potential of its citizens is unlocked through efficient use of digital governance. She congratulated the winners of the awards and said it was encouraging to see the variety of innovations created for the benefit of the public, from platforms for citizen empowerment and data sharing to the simplicity of conducting business.

Social justice, according to President Murmu, should be the main goal of technological advancements. Only when the digital divide is substantially closed by the use of technology, she added, will India become a knowledge economy.