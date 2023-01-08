Elanthoor human sacrifice initial charge sheet: accused ate human flesh

The Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court has received the first chargesheet from the team looking into the human sacrifice case at Elanthoor.

Mohammed Shafi, Bhagaval Singh, and his wife Laila have all been named as defendants in the 1600-page chargesheet in the Padmam murder case.

According to the chargesheet, the defendants intended to obtain other victims for human sacrifice. To support the claim, comments from the people the accused approached are included.

On the 89th day following the accused’s detention, the chargesheet was submitted.

The accused has also been charged with rape, kidnapping, conspiracy, destroying evidence, and insulting the deceased in addition to murder.

In the case, 166 witnesses are involved. Additionally, the court heard testimony from 143 pieces of evidence, including murder weapons and cell phones, and 307 papers.

The investigation team is certain it has a strong case because to forensic and cyber evidence, even in the absence of eyewitnesses to the murder.

An investigation into Padmam, a native of Tamil Nadu who worked as a lottery ticket salesman in Kochi, led to new information on the case of the human sacrifice.

By month’s end, a second chargesheet about the execution of Rosly, a Kalady resident, will be delivered to the court.