Filmmaker Rohit Shetty injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets of his debut series ‘Indian Police Force’

On the sets of his debut television series ‘Indian Police Force,’ director Rohit Shetty revealed on Saturday that he was hurt while filming a car action scene but is now ‘totally well.’

The 48-year-old filmmaker confessed he had two fingers stitched, but he quickly returned to work on the Sidharth Malhotra-starring programme that is presently being shot in Hyderabad.

‘Another car topple… But this time with stitches on two fingers… Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine… Thank you so much for your love and concern… Shooting Indian Police Force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad,’ the filmmaker posted on Instagram.

Shetty had a minor injury earlier in the day, according to the director’s spokeswoman, which was addressed right away by medical professionals.

‘Rohit Shetty got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force’ last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident,’ the statement read.