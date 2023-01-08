Heavy snowfall and rain pelt California

Even as the state was pummelling by storms this weekend, forecasters said that yet another ‘atmospheric river’ of dense, moist tropical air will slam California with rain and mountain snow on Monday – the fifth instance of the phenomenon since Christmas.

According to David Roth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, the current round of heavy showers and gale-force winds first arrived in the northwest corner of California late on Friday, spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast on Saturday afternoon, and will continue on Sunday.

Roth continued, ‘But, oh no, this is not over.’

The second of a series of storm systems that will hit back-to-back will affect Los Angeles, Sacramento, the San Francisco Bay Area, up through the Oregon coast, and last through at least the middle of next week.

We’re talking 3-to-6 inches (7.5 cm-15 cm) of rain, several feet of snow in the mountains, and because the area is so saturated, we could see flash floods, mudslides, rockslides, and avalanches, according to Roth, who predicted that things would get worse on Monday.