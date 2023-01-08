In Bengal’s Burdwan district, coal mine collapses, several people trapped

After the mine’s roof collapsed on them on Sunday, several people who were illegally digging a coal mine in West Bengal’s Kulti are now believed to be trapped. The people trapped were allegedly illegally mining coal from the mine, which is owned by Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).

Police and mine officials have arrived at the location. How many people are trapped in the mine collapse is still unknown. Rescue efforts are in progress.

Lalon Mehra, a local BJP councillor, claimed locals in the Kulti region are unemployed and that mining coal is their main source of income. The BJP member claimed that the coal they extract is insignificant and accused the Trinamool Congress of encouraging the illegal coal trade.

Biman Dutt of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) responded by saying coal is national property and accused the BJP of indulging in the illegal coal mining business.