In Delhi, a 16-year-old girl shoots at the mother of the male she claims raped her.

In the Ghonda neighbourhood of Delhi, a 50-year-old woman was allegedly fired at by a young girl on Saturday. According to the police, the child also reported the woman’s son for allegedly raping her two years prior.

Around 5.30 pm, the police were alerted to the incident in north Ghonda’s Subhash Mohalla.

A senior police officer informed that, the victim, named as Khursheeda, a local of Subhash Mohalla, was carried to a hospital by the community.

Her son, who is charged with rape, is a minor, and the woman owns a grocery store.

The police claimed that the girl, who was either 16 or 17, entered the woman’s shop and fired a revolver at her.

Police have detained the girl and found the weapon as well. The injured patient was sent to GTB hospital after receiving initial care. The police indicated that legal action is being started.