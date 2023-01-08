DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Low intensity earthquake hits Maharashtra

Jan 8, 2023, 02:49 pm IST

Mumbai: A low intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale  struck Hingoli district  in Maharashtra on today morning.  The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below earth. There was no report of any loss of life or property.

Hingoli is located about 250 km from Killari in Latur district, which was the epicentre of a devastating earthquake on September 30, 1993, that claimed around 10,000 lives and injured several other people.

 

