Maruti Suzuki launches Grand Vitara CNG in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Grand Vitara CNG. The new Sports utility Vehicle is priced at Rs 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market and is offered in Delta and Zeta grades.

Grand Vitara CNG is the 14th company model to come with factory-fitted S-CNG technology. The brand has also rolled out the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for customers who can own the Grand Vitara CNG at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee of Rs 30,723.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG will be the only product in the segment to come with 6-airbags. Some of the other notable features will include SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and in-built Next Gen Suzuki Connect, with 40+ connected features.

The SUV is powered by next-gen 1.5L 4-cylinder K-Series petrol engine which develops top power of 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and peak torque of 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm. It will be paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The CNG-powered SUV will have a mileage of 26.6 km/kg.