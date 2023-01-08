MG unveils 2023 Hector facelift in India: Price and features

Mumbai: MG Motor India has officially unveiled the 2023 Hector facelift in the country. The new SUV will be launched at the Auto Expo 2023.

The new-gen 2023 MG Hector facelift features 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen infotainment system, start/stop button, digital instrument cluster, AC vents, ventilated seat button near gear level and various options for 360 camera viewing. The new iteration of the SUV boasts of the advanced i-Smart connectivity suite with many never-seen-before features. It comprises of over 50 connected car features while equipped with a M2M embedded SIM.